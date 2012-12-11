5 Inspirational Career Quotes for Your Career from 2012

By Josh Tolan



The year 2012 is drawing to a close, and as we prepare for the new year, it’s time to look back on the wisdom we’ve learned. The ancient Mayans might have held 2012 to be the end of the world, but this year was actually full of big events and inspiring people. From the presidential election to the 2012 Summer Olympics, people fighting for their dreams were everywhere on the world stage.

You might not be the fastest person in the world or running for the highest office in the land, but this doesn’t mean your career isn’t important. Whether you’re trying for a big promotion or looking to land your dream job, your resolution for 2013 should include career bliss.

Here are some great quotes from the creators, thinkers, and athletes who made 2012 so special. These are all valuable lessons you can take with you when improving your career or hunting for the perfect job in 2013:

1 “Before dreaming about the future or marking plans, you need to articulate what you already have going for you – as entrepreneurs do.” – Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, from The Startup of You

This is incredibly important advice, whether you’re looking to move up in your career or move into a great job. What you need to do before setting out on the road to success is to make sure you understand what unique strengths you possess.

For instance, you might be a great communicator, but your traditional paper resume isn’t the best outlet for showing off those skills. So instead, you might want to consider recording a video resume to enhance your traditional resume and show off these superior communication skills. Before making grand plans or mapping out your future, understand where your passion and talents truly lie so you can make the most of your skills.

2. “You don’t need a grand plan. Whatever you do plan is probably going to change 100 times before you’re 30. And you don’t need to be an expert in something to try it.” – New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, speaking to the graduating class from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Too many job seekers feel like, once they’ve started down a certain career path, they’ll be stuck in that industry forever. But this is just not true! You can switch paths at any point in your career if you feel passionately enough and have the skills it takes.

Don’t be afraid to try new tasks at work or take on additional responsibilities, even if you’re not an expert. The only way to learn and grow is to put in the effort and try. You might fall on your face, but you’ll learn valuable skills from the experience.

3. In a world that’s changing so quickly, you’re guaranteed to fail if you don’t take any risks.” – Mark Zuckerberg, from the Facebook IPO letter

Risk taking should always be a major aspect of your career. You don’t want to become stagnant, but instead want to continually embrace new ideas.

In the job search, this might mean utilising new creative forms of job applications like social media, personal websites, video resumes, or infographic resumes. In your career it means not being afraid of suggesting a creative new idea, even if it’s ultimately doesn’t work. There’s no reward without risk.

4. “I am a big believer in visualisation. I run through my races mentally so that I feel even more prepared.” – Allyson Felix, London Olympic athlete in women’s running

When it comes to preparing for your interview, whether it’s in person or through online video, the best preparation is mental. Make sure to research the company as much as humanly possible. Find out what challenges the company and industry face and see how the company is being covered in the news. utilise social media to network with current and former employees and pick their brains about what kind of worker the organisation needs.

Then rope family and friends into practice interviews to make sure you sound cool, confident, and ready for anything. There’s no such thing as being over-prepared for an important interview.

5. “When you’ve worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity, you do not slam it shut behind you. You reach back, and you give other folks the same chances that helped you succeed.” – Michelle Obama, Democratic National Convention speech

Don’t get complacent after you’ve reached your goal, whether it was a promotion, added responsibility, or a great new job. Your career doesn’t go on hold just because you’ve achieved what you set out to achieve.

Even more importantly, now you’re in a position to help others. Never turn down requests for advice or networking. You never know what the future will bring. The person you share advice with in an informational coffee today could be the contact helping you land a great new job tomorrow.

Use the wisdom shared by those who have achieved great things in 2012 in order to meet your own goals and resolutions in 2013.

What are some lessons you can take for your career from the inspirational quotes of 2012? Share in the comments!

Josh Tolan is the CEO of Spark Hire, a video powered hiring network that connects job seekers and employers through video resumes and online interviews. Connect with him and Spark Hire on Facebook and Twitter.

