5 unforgettable meals from literature, recreated

Though she may call it one, Dinah Fried’s amusing new book, “Fictitious Dishes: An Album of Literature’s Most Memorable Meals,” is like no other photo album we’ve seen.

From “Alice in Wonderland” to “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” the designer and photographer chose a variety of famous literary meals, whipped them up in her kitchen, and photographed them.

In an interview with Bon Appétit magazine, Fried said she scavenged thrift stores and friends’ kitchens to find “the perfect fork, water glass, doily, pepper grinder, or what have you” for each meal.

Keep scrolling to see some of the meals she recreated, along with the excerpts that inspired them.

The book emerged from a series of five photographs taken by Fried in her college years. She interpreted meals from both contemporary and classic literature and created table spreads for each. Facebook/Fictitious Dishes In 'Fictitious Dishes,' Fried combines photographs of 50 place settings with the literary passages that inspired them. She has shared five of those photographs with Business Insider, beginning with... Facebook/Fictitious Dishes 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,' by Hunter S. Thompson Reprinted with permission from FICTITIOUS DISHES by Dinah Fried. Copyright 2014. Published by Harper Collins. All rights reserved. Available wherever books are sold. Hardly a meal, the above setup was inspired by this excerpt: 'By this time he'd opened a new bottle of tequila and was quaffing it down…He sliced the grapefruit into quarters...then into eighths...then sixteenths...then he began slashing aimlessly at the residue.' 'The Catcher in the Rye,' by J.D. Salinger Reprinted with permission from FICTITIOUS DISHES by Dinah Fried. Copyright 2014. Published by Harper Collins. All rights reserved. Available wherever books are sold. Inspired by this excerpt: 'When I'm out somewhere, I generally just eat a Swiss cheese sandwich and a malted milk. It isn't much, but you get quite a lot of vitamins in the malted milk.' 'Moby Dick or the Whale,' by Herman Melville Reprinted with permission from FICTITIOUS DISHES by Dinah Fried. Copyright 2014. Published by Harper Collins. All rights reserved. Available wherever books are sold. Inspired by this excerpt: 'Our appetites being sharpened by the frosty voyage, and in particular, Queequeg seeing his favourite fishing food before him, and the chowder being surpassingly excellent, we despatched it with great expedition...' 'The Great Gatsby,' by F. Scott Fitzgerald Reprinted with permission from FICTITIOUS DISHES by Dinah Fried. Copyright 2014. Published by Harper Collins. All rights reserved. Available wherever books are sold. Inspired by this excerpt: 'On buffet tables, garnished with glistening hors d'oeuvre, spiced baked hams crowded against salads of harlequin designs and pastry pigs and turkeys bewitched to a dark gold.' 'Oliver Twist,' by Charles Dickens Reprinted with permission from FICTITIOUS DISHES by Dinah Fried. Copyright 2014. Published by Harper Collins. All rights reserved. Available wherever books are sold. Inspired by this excerpt: 'Child as he was, he was desperate with hunger, and reckless with misery. He rose from the table; and advancing to the master, basin and spoon in hand, said, somewhat alarmed at his own temerity, 'Please, sir, I want some more.'' Published by Harper's Collins, both the book and individual prints of select dishes are available for purchase.

