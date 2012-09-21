5 Hiring Secrets You Need To Know Before Your Next Job Interview

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

You’ve submitted a resume that caught their attention and now you just need to ace that interview. How do you do it?



Besides doing some research on the company, dressing your best and compiling possible questions to ask the interviewer, former headhunter Martin Yate says there’s five secrets to presenting yourself as the perfect candidate for “any job, at any level and in every profession.”

In his book “Knock ’em Dead – Secrets and Strategies for Success in an Uncertain World (Knock ’em Dead: Secrets and Strategies from Insiders)

,” Yate says these five secrets will not only get you the next job offer, it’ll also “show you ways to become more successful on your next job and throughout your career.”

1. Ability and suitability.

During the interview, you need to show that you’re able to do the work required — meaning you acquire the technical skills — but you must also “establish your suitability for the job. This includes appearance, demeanor, and the sense of unforced professional competency you project.”

For example, if you’re applying for a programming position at a bank, you need to demonstrate that you have coding skills as well as “familiarity with the operations of the world of banking and finance and its terminology.”

Why? Because aside from your responsibilities, your job will require you to solve problems that suddenly arise. Sometimes, these problems will use your technical skills; other times, it wil test your knowledge of the industry you’re working in.

2. Every job is about problem resolution.

Here’s the bottom line: “The only reason your job exists is to help the company generate revenue.”

During the job interview, you need to show that you understand this be explaining how you will achieve this goal. Obviously, if your job title isn’t directly related to revenue, you can try to explain that you can help the company make money in other ways.

For example, you can tell stories of how you’ve used critical thinking skills in your previous jobs. This will help your interviewers “visualise you solving their problems — on their payroll, as a member of the team.”

Make an impression that you can “hit the ground running” despite what comes your way and they’ll see you as someone who will help generate money for the company.

3. Professionals are professional because they behave that way.

Aside from your skills and understanding of your industry, what values do you have? It’s crucial to make an impression that those values are honorable.

These values “inform your judgments, opinions, and conduct in everything you do.”

4. Motivation and intelligent enthusiasm.

When they say “Be the best you can be,” they actually mean it — especially in an interview. Obviously you want to be who you are, but up the ante a bit and show the best, most energetic version of yourself.

Yate says that motivation will be the tie breaker if the interviewer is trying to choose between you and another candidate with similar skills.

Even though it’s crucial, enthusiasm is often overlooked because “interviews are uncomfortable” and “when you are uncomfortable or stressed, your defenses are up and you retreat behind a wall of stiff formality, and the natural enthusiasm and motivations that are normally part of your professional persona are restrained.

5. Teamwork and manageability.

No matter how talented you are, if you can’t work with other people, you might end up a failure. This ability is important because there will be times when you have to be a member of a team that isn’t in your immediate department. You’ll have to work with them and you’ll have to excel at this. No one can give you a 10-minute pep talk to get you to understand how to play well with others before you go do it. This is something employers expect you to already understand.

“Working on a team takes patience, balance, tolerance, and an ability to assert your own personality without overpowering everyone else’s; it requires emotional intelligence. Remember: You don’t have to like everyone on your team, but you have to be able to work with them, and that requires emotional maturity.

