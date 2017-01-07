5 secret iPhone features for power users

Your iPhone has a lot of hidden features you may not know about — like the ability to make custom vibrations and letting you control your screen by tilting your head.

We’ve rounded together five hidden features that will help make you an iPhone power user.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.