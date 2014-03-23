5 Have Died In An 'Unsurvivable' Plan Crash In Queensland

Model of the Cessna 20 Plane. This is not the one involved in the incident. Photo: airliners.net

A pilot, 2 sky diving instructors and 2 passengers have died in a plane crash in near Brisbane.

The Cessna 206 light aircraft crashed shortly after taking off for a jump at Caboolture Airport about 11.30am yesterday.

The plane was from the local skydiving company Adrenalin Skydivers Bribie, which specialises in dives from 4200 metres onto a nearby beach at Bribie Island.

Airport safety officer Bryan Carpenter, said the plane lurched sharply to its left after failing to reach 60 metres, before making the fatal dive.

The wreckage was so severe it could not be identified.

Moreton police region Superintendent Michael Brady confirmed the crash had been “unsurvivable”.

It is not yet known what caused the plane to crash.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.