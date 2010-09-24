5 Habits Of Effective People Versus Innovative People

Photo: Associated Press

Stephen Covey wrote a wildly successful book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. CEO Steve Tobak has come back with 7 of his own habits for innovative people that challenge Covey’s outline.

Whether you lean more on the side of innovation or effectiveness, all of their suggestions are good advice.

Covey’s Habit #1: Be proactive.

Tobak’s Habit #1: Be passionate.



Tobak quotes Steve Jobs: “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.”

Covey’s Habit #2: Begin with the end.

Tobak’s Habit #2: Do something.

He believes it’s always better to be doing something than suffer from “analysis paralysis.”

Covey’s Habit #3: Put first things first.

Tobak’s Habit #3: Put first things first, second, and third.

In other words, prioritise and make a multiple item list.



Covey’s Habit #4: Think win/win.

Tobak’s Habit #4: Think win.

Be like George Steinbrenner and don’t let anything stop you from winning.

Covey’s Habit #5: Seek first to understand, then to be understood.

Tobak’s Habit #5: Seek first to understand, then to innovate. Before you can innovate, you need to know the problem you’re trying to solve.

