5 Guidelines Every First-Time Manager Should Follow

Scoring a management-level position for the first time is exciting.It can also be tricky as you learn how to navigate your new power and responsibilities.



Fortunately, Forbes has some tips to make the transition easier. A few of the highlights:

Don’t be afraid to be friendly, but being respected is far more important than being liked.

Delegate tasks better by explaining how each assignment falls in line with the bigger goals of the overall project — you’ll inspire individuals to take more ownership of their tasks.

Arrange to meet with your boss regularly so you can be clear on their priorities and goals for your department.

Be as transparent as you can in sharing information about expectations and performance with your staff.

Don’t think of yourself as a “boss.” Try “leader,” instead.

