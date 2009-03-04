5 Google Execs Get $6 Million In Bonuses

CEO Eric Schmidt and cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin didn’t, but these Google execs landed sweet bonuses for their work in 2008:



Robert A. Eustace, SVP Engineering & Research: $1,376,000

Omid Kordestani, SVP Global Sales & Business Development: $1,376,000

Patrick Pichette, Chief Financial Officer: $1,244,000

George Reyes, Former Chief Financial Officer: $675,000

Jonathan Rosenberg, SVP Product Management: $1,638,000

Know what’s even sweeter? We don’t expect to hear these guys talking about their take-home pay at Congressional hearing anytime soon. Congrats, fellas. [Via PaidContent]

Photo: Tracy O

