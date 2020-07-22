5 game-changing painting products for your next project

Janet Lie, Brett Jordan

  • Repainting your walls and keeping your lawn fresh can be a lot of work. So, to make things easier and faster, we made a list of five paint products that will make it more manageable.
  • This includes an extendable paint brush that can reach behind tight spaces, spray-on grass paint, and an antigravity paint tray.
  • These products are useful for DIY home decorators or professional painters.
Find them here:

  1. Rust-Oleum Glitter Interior Wall Paint
  2. Rust-Oleum Renovator Grass Colour Refresh
  3. Paint Behind
  4. Paint2It Anti Gravity Paint Tray Palette
  5. Rust-Oleum RockSolid Home Interior Floor Coating

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in February 2020.

