5 Gambling Lessons From NFL Week 9

Sunday’s wild slate of games had us reeling – it was by far our worst performance to date. Then again, Vegas didn’t do too well either, as underdogs went 6-5-1 (that usually means bookies paid out).



Here’s our look back at what went down in Week 9. And, more importantly, a look at what we can learn from the games as we try to recoup some of our losses in the coming weeks.

The bookmakers are really, really good. And that killed us. The Jets gave 3.5 points and won 23-20, the Bills got 3 points and lost 22-19, and the Raiders were favoured by two and won 23-20. All three outcomes were awfully close, and we didn't win any of them. The crackdown on hitting means you should take the over Nine out of 12 games went over their point totals this weekend. One reason could be the crackdown on hits. Defenders are playing cautiously, and officials are giving offenses free yardage on ticky-tacky calls. Stay away from the top dog Entering this week, everyone was talking about the Pats dominance. They proceed to lose to the Browns. In Week 8 the Jets suffered the same fate. Beware the Giants in Week 10. No betting trends have emerged over the last few weeks In most years trends will emerge, This year that simply hasn't happened. Over the last four weeks, road dogs and home dogs both hover around .500 against the spread. Division to avoid: AFC West We've been burned by them too much. The Chiefs started strong, and have cooled of late. The opposite is true for the Raiders. The Broncos have the third best passing offence in the NFL, but average less than 18 points over their last 6 games. And no one can figure out the Chargers, they're 3-6 ATS. Now check out what we learned from Week 8 5 Gambling Lessons From Week 8 In The NFL >

