5 Gadgets That Would Be A Thousand Times Better If They Used Intel's Thunderbolt

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

When Apple introduced Intel’s Thunderbolt technology to its line of MacBook Pros we got really excited.Thunderbolt is a technology that allows data to transfer between devices at 10 Gbps. That’s insanely fast. To put it in perspective, you could transfer a two-hour HD movie to your PC in just 30 seconds.



USB 2.0 just isn’t cutting it anymore. We’re tired of waiting several minutes for our iPhone to sync every time we plug it in to iTunes.

But so far the only manufacturers committed to Thunderbolt are ones that make professional-grade gear for industries like video and music production.

This week Intel finally said it will be making Thunderbolt developer kits available to any manufacturer. That means it won’t be too long before we start seeing consumer-grade tech like phones, tablets, and media players take advantage of those blazing fast speeds.

We came up with a wish list of the top five gadgets we think would benefit most from Thunderbolt and the ones we want to see most.

The iPhone and iPad would sync a lot faster with Thunderbolt If it has been a while since your last sync, the process can be painfully slow as your iPhone or iPad attempts to load your latest music, apps, and game data. With Thunderbolt, this process will take seconds, not minutes. Plus as more people use their iPhone and iPad to store full-length movies, they'll be able to transfer their favourites a lot faster. Android phones and tablets will be able to store more video Many Android phones and tablets like the Atrix 4G and Xoom have HDMI ports for watching video on your big screen HD TV. A Thunderbolt connection on your Android gadget would make storing your video library a lot quicker and easier. Personal camcorders would be great for home movies For amateurs who shoot a lot of video, it can be annoying to load hours of home movies to your computer all at once. With a Thunderbolt connection, it would only take a minute or so. You'll be editing in iMovie in no time. External hard drives would back up your system in no time For those of you who use it, you know just how valuable a backup system like Time Machine is for Mac users. An external hard drive that uses Thunderbolt would be able to backup your entire system in a snap, making sure all your valuable files are protected. More laptops and desktops would mean more chances to use Thunderbolt Right now the MacBook Pro is the only device that has a Thunderbolt port. If and when more desktops and laptops adopt Thunderbolt other manufacturers are likely to create accessories to go with it. Thunderbolt would also make it easier to transfer data between two computers. For now we'll have to live with USB 2.0... Click here to see the top 10 tablets right now →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.