5 Things You Need To Know About The World's Biggest Dog

Matthew Kassel
attached image

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

George may be the biggest dog in the world, according to World Records, but he’s not smug or self-satisfied about it.The Daily News conducted an adorable mock interview with George (whom they call the “greatest Dane”), and what a charming dog he is!

Here are some fun facts we got from the great Dane’s answers: 

  1. From the shoulders down, George is 43 inches tall.
  2. The six-and-a-half-year-old canine eats 180 pounds of food a month; every meal includes two cups of rice, one cup of dog food, three quarters of a cup of chicken, and four or five tablespoons of yogurt.
  3. George sleeps in a queen-size bed.
  4. When George flew to New York to appear on “Live! With Regis and Kelly,” he occupied an entire row—five seats—on the aeroplane.
  5. George’s owner, Dave Nasser, just released a book in which George is heavily featured called Giant George: Life With the World’s Biggest Dog.

