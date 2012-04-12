5 Things You Need To Know About The World's Biggest Dog

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

George may be the biggest dog in the world, according to World Records, but he’s not smug or self-satisfied about it.The Daily News conducted an adorable mock interview with George (whom they call the “greatest Dane”), and what a charming dog he is!



Here are some fun facts we got from the great Dane’s answers:

From the shoulders down, George is 43 inches tall. The six-and-a-half-year-old canine eats 180 pounds of food a month; every meal includes two cups of rice, one cup of dog food, three quarters of a cup of chicken, and four or five tablespoons of yogurt. George sleeps in a queen-size bed. When George flew to New York to appear on “Live! With Regis and Kelly,” he occupied an entire row—five seats—on the aeroplane. George’s owner, Dave Nasser, just released a book in which George is heavily featured called Giant George: Life With the World’s Biggest Dog.

