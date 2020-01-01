From rainbow everything to cake on a stick, these are the food trends that lived and died in the 2010s

- Both Cake Pops and Four Loko came into the 2010s as the hot new things before quickly falling out of the zeitgeist.
- Foods dyed the colour of the rainbow infiltrated almost every dessert known to man, and even made its way into savoury foods before the world finally had enough.
- This decade even managed to put to rest big-name chains as we knew them, a mainstay that seemed like it would never fade.
