Five Gorgeous Fireplaces To Keep You Warm This Winter

It’s starting to cool down on the East Coast, and we can’t think of a better way to warm up than next to a fireplace.
We wouldn’t mind curling up near any of these gorgeous fireplaces.
Photo: Chesney’s
This fireplace from Chesney’s is called The Langley. It’s in their Regency collection. The fireplace is 58 3/16″ wide x 51 7/16″ high. You can purchase it here.
Photo: Eldorado Stone Fireplace
This fireplace from Eldorado Stone Fireplace is called the “SoHo Boutique.” The fireplace is 49 1/2″ high and 61″ wide. Buy it here for $1,499.
Photo: Napolean Fireplaces
We love this stone fireplace from Napoleon. The bricks used weigh 132 lbs. Buy it here through a dealer.
Photo: Town And Country
This clean face gas fireplace is on sale from Town and Country. The fireplace has an electronic ignition which lights at a push of a button. Buy it here.
Photo: Home Shopping Network
This Tennyson Ivory Electric fireplace doubles as a bookshelf. It’s on sale through the Home Shopping Network for $749. Buy it here.
