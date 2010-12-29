Everything You Need To Know About Hiring An Accountant

The best way to find a good accountant is to get a referral from your attorney, your banker or a business colleague. You can also check in with the Society of Certified Public Accountants in your state, which can make a referral.

While accountants usually work for large companies, CPAs (certified public accountants) work for a variety of large and small businesses. Don't underestimate the importance of a CPA. This title is only awarded to people who have passed a rigorous a two-day, nationally standardized test. Most states require CPAs to have at least a college degree or its equivalent. Several states also require post-graduate work.

Once you have come up with some good candidates, it is important to determine how much of the work your company will do and how much will be done by the accountant.

Accounting services can be divided into three broad categories: recording transactions, assembling them, and generating returns and financial statements. Although the first two categories require a lower skill level than the latter, many firms charge the same hourly rate for all three. This is why it's important to determine exactly what work you want an accountant to handle.

The next step is to interview your referrals. For each, plan on two meetings before making your decision. One meeting should be at your site. The other should be at theirs. During the interviews, your principal goal is to find out about three things: services, personality and fees. Here's what to ask in each area.