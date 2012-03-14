5 Films That Received A Score Of ZERO On Rotten Tomatoes

Eddie Murphy joined a group of elite few this past weekend after his comedy “A Thousand Words” bombed at the box office, bringing in a meager $6.4 million.



The critics over at Rotten Tomatoes, a site which ranks films as fresh or rotten on a scale of 1 to 100, gave the film an outstanding zero per cent rating.

The film showcases Murphy prancing around playing an opulent game of charades after his character, Jack McCall, is cursed with a death sentence after speaking 1,000 words. With tired jokes, a slew of product placements and a script that feels outdated—probably because the movie was initially filmed four years ago—the movie wasn’t received well by critics.

Although Murphy won’t be seeing any comeback any time soon, except for at The Razzies perhaps, he shouldn’t be too embarrassed.

