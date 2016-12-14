5 features of daily life made easier with high-speed broadband



Enabling access to new markets, creating opportunity to reduce costs and drive innovation, as well as gaining competitive edge on the global stage. The nbn™ network is Australia’s new landline phone and internet network, designed to support future economic and social growth.

The modern world is fast paced and high-speed broadband has paved the way for businesses to adapt to and compliment it. Infrastructure such as the nbn™ network has transformed the way we live. Some things that barely seemed feasible even a decade ago are now cultural norms thanks to innovative businesses taking advantage of modern technology. Other things that were previously available have been enhanced and made easier with access to fast internet.

Here are five features of everyday life made possible by high-speed broadband.

TV Streaming and binge-watching

Streaming services such as Netflix, Stan and Presto have created an entirely new way for us to consume television. Although pay TV has offered on-demand services for a number of years, these companies popularised the concept by making it cheaper, more convenient and ad free. As modern life becomes busier and there is increased access to fast internet, consumers can now enjoy their favourite shows conveniently, and in high-quality formats.

Netflix in particular recognised the benefits of this form of entertainment consumption by creating Netflix Original Series — allowing users to binge watch brand new shows and seasons by releasing every episode simultaneously. This has led to the modern phenomenon of binge-watching;

Paying for everything online

It was only a few deacdes ago that paying someone meant writing cheques or heading to the post office. Fast internet such as the services offered by providers over the nbn™ network allows bills to be paid conveniently through banking apps, PayPal, and other platforms.

This is particularly convenient if you forget a bill and need to send payment quickly. Some companies have even capitalised on this — apps such as Bill Tracker allow you to keep an eye on your bills right from your phone or computer screen. Alternatively, you can set up automatic online payments for things like your credit card, health insurance and phone bills.

Then there’s the broader payments ecosystem, with tap-and-pay, Apple Pay, and Android Pay becoming increasingly popular. While the payments technology is fascinating, the backbone is the high-speed, always-on connectivity that helps to build trust and daily utility into the system.

Food delivery services

Connected technology has allowed for an unprecedented range of choice in home-delivered foods. The category is a great example of how high-speed connections combined with cloud computing have improved an industry’s offering to the consumer, in terms of range and discovery of new items. Over time, greater connectivity and processing speeds are likely to continue this process of improvement.

Sites and apps such as Menulog, Foodora and Delivery Hero have streamlined ordering in, offering quick and convenient delivery. Even Uber is getting in on the trend by launching UberEATS.

For those of us that are particularly time poor, or impatient, even when it comes to a cup of coffee, apps such as Skip are perfect. They let you pre-order at participating cafes and outlets so you can walk to the front of the long line upon arrival.

The most recent technological advancement in food delivery comes in the form of no-touch ordering, which Dominos is currently capitalising on with their Zero Click app. Through voice activation alone, you can order pizza over the internet in under 10 seconds.

Communication

Fast internet speeds have also broken down traditional barriers of communication across the world. Services such as Skype, FaceTime, Adobe Connect and Google Hangouts have made video based calls and conferencing convenient — which is great for personal use, but also has allowed companies to save millions on travel bills. Whether you want to talk to a friend in Europe or organise a video conference with your New York office, you can do it easily across a range of services.

Even day-to-day office communication has been revolutionised by connectivity. Messenger services such as Atlassian’s HipChat have mimicked the likes of Facebook Messenger to bring quick communication the the workplace with the added bonus of file sharing — and is sometimes even favoured over email.

Travel

The existence of high speed broadband has helped take the guesswork out of travel, enabling companies to develop services to make everything from your route home to international flights more convenient.

Apps such as TripView provide local public transport timetables, updating them in real time when delays occur as well as allowing trip planning across multiple modes of transportation. Similarly, Uber has revolutionised taxi services, allowing users to track their driver and ETA, leave reviews and ride share.

Perhaps the most significant destination app on the market is Google Maps. Providing route planning for cars, public transport and walking, it has completely changed the way we approach local travel. The ability to conveniently search a location on your phone has alleviated stress, which is all the more enhanced by Google Map’s street view, business locator and real-time traffic options.

All of this involves the processing huge amounts of data in real-time and delivering it to desktops and smartphones. High connection speeds allow for crisp satellite imagery and Street View detail.

Google has also recently launched Google Trips which automatically creates trips from the information in your Gmail inbox. This includes flight information, hotel bookings and location maps and car hire. It will also provide real-time updates on flight delays and gate changes.

This article was proudly sponsored by the nbn™ network, click here to see if the nbn™ network network is available in your area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.