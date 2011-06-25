Our 5 favourite iPhone Games This Week

Dylan Love
If you only use your iPhone to make calls, you’re not really using your phone.Put some of these awesome games on there and start getting the most out of your very expensive piece of electronics.

1 Bit Ninja

This game presents itself as a simple 2D platformer, but if you rotate the perspective, you'll see there might be more than meets the eye.

Price: $1.99

Sonic All Stars Racing

If you like Mario Kart, this one's a must-buy. Race your car around a track, collect powerups, and aim for first place.

Price: $1.99

Ducati Challenge

How could you not like motorcycle racing? Developers actually modelled real motorcycles to make this game super-realistic.

Price: $3.99

Toast the Chicken

This one's peculiar but completely fun. You control a scientist attempting to set chickens on fire, but be sure to steer clear of the fire as it spreads. Gotta give those chickens what they deserve.

Price: $0.99

Continuity 2: The Continuation

This one's a little tough to explain, so you're better off watching the video. Just know that we liked it a lot.

Price: $0.99

