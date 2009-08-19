Five People Sue Facebook For Being Too Facebook-y

Five Facebook users in California are suing the company for violating the state’s privacy laws and misleading users about how personal information is used, the AP reports. The plaintiffs include a professional photographer, two children, an early user of Facebook, and an actress.

The lawsuit alleges that the children uploaded personal information — like photographs, and one kid put up a status message saying he had swine flu — without their parents’ knowledge, and now the parents are concerned about how that information will be stored, used or sold by Facebook.

The actress and the photographer say their digital images have been disseminated by Facebook without their “consent, knowledge, or compensation.”

The early user — who became a member of the original “The Facebook” in college — is suing because Facebook has changed its terms and conditions and user interface without informing members, and without the members’ consent.

Here is the best part: According to the lawsuit, “Facebook’s Web site incorporates various features many of which provide detailed deep specific data to each individual, information that is highly valuable to Facebook and to third parties.” What features? The wall, news feed, mini-feed, photo upload feature, video, groups, and everything else on your Facebook page.

Image: General Wesc

Read the entire lawsuit here:

New Lawsuit



