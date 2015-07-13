5 excellent people to follow on Twitter to keep up with China's crazy market

The world is watching Chinese markets with unprecedented attention.
The volatility is intense: tune out for just minutes and an index that was down 5% can suddenly be surging into positive territory.
Staying on top of developments is intense. But there are some observers (besides us here at BI) who can keep you up to date with what is happening in Chinese markets.
Here are five of the best people to follow on Twitter along with a couple of examples of their tweets for a flavour of what they’re adding.
George Chen (@george_chen)
Chen is managing editor at the South China Morning Post. He comes up with some remarkable scoops that can make even seasoned market professionals jaws drop.
Heard from a foreign bank trader: if u travel to China these days, get new laptop; Don't bring one full of data & files. U know what I mean!
— George Chen (@george_chen) July 10, 2015
Bill Bishop (@niubi)
Bishop is a Beijing local, and an excellent resource for anything to do with China, including the stock trading exploits of his mother-in-law. He also offers an excellent email note that covers, among other things, Chinese markets, economics and political news. Best of all it’s free.
Small sample size but my beijing punter friends buying shares yesterday and today. Not all government buying now that point made
— Bill Bishop (@niubi) July 10, 2015
Mother in law's stock screen is very red this morning
— Bill Bishop (@niubi) July 10, 2015
Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec)
Chovanec is Managing Director and Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management and an epic China bear. He has a detailed grasp of China’s economic and political fundamentals.
I stick with what I said before: in time, SHCOMP is going back down to just above 2000. It won't be a straight line. There will be rallies.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 10, 2015
Same friends in China (half) joke that now Public Security Ministry has gotten involved, people are afraid if they sell they'll be arrested.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 10, 2015
Simon Rabinovitch (@S_Rabinovitch)
Rabinovitch is a reporter at the Economist, based in Shanghai. His twitter feed in full of interesting tidbits to do with Chinese markets and economics.
Why is stock wealth effect so limited in China? Capital Economics: At peak of bubble, 1 in 30 Chinese owned shares. In US, 1 in 7 own shares
— Simon Rabinovitch (@S_Rabinovitch) July 10, 2015
China's market rout wiped out wealth equal to combined value of France and Spain's stock exchanges. Today, it's added the same as Russia's.
— Simon Rabinovitch (@S_Rabinovitch) July 9, 2015
Haidi Lun (@HaidiLunCNA)
An anchor at Channel News Asia, Lun drops in with smart commentary and observations from her base in Singapore. And we like her because she’s Aussie.
Just been told my regular BoCom analyst is gagged because his view on A-shares is "too bearish." One of the first to call the bubble. Sigh.
— Haidi Lun 伦海迪 (@HaidiLunCNA) July 10, 2015
"And someday Geppetto, I'm gonna be a real market!" https://t.co/8AF7iMsOWG
— Haidi Lun 伦海迪 (@HaidiLunCNA) July 10, 2015
And as always, all the key developments will be at Business Insider and BI Australia.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.