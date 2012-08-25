Five Affordable labour Day Trips Every American Should Take

Photo: flickr / vxla
labour Day Weekend is the perfect time to soak up the last few days of summer in a new place, but it’s also one of the most expensive times to travel.If you haven’t made plans yet, here are a few last-minute, affordable ideas for a great trip.
It’s not too late.
Even if you're travelling from the East Coast, San Francisco can be a cost-effective option. There are plenty of deals to be scored -- especially if you're booking last minute. According to Travel-Ticker, the average nightly hotel rate in San Francisco during peak season (summer) is about $112 per night, just $10 more than the low-season average. Head to Fisherman's Wharf, Coit Tower, The Stairs of Telegraph Hill, The Trolley to the Castro ($2!), Golden Gate Park and Bridge, and walk around Haight Ashbury.
Arizona typically attracts visitors year round because of its unbeatable climate and breathtaking scenery. The dry desert air is bearable even over the hot summer, and luxurious accommodations can be found for a great deal - hotels start as low as $50 over labour Day Weekend, according to Expedia. In Phoenix, don't miss The Heard Museum, Chase Field, Desert Botanical Garden, and climbing Piestewa Peak or Camelback Mountain. While you're in Scottsdale, be sure to take a hot air balloon ride, walk the Indian Wash Greenbelt, check out the McCormick Stillman Railroad Park, and the Fiesta Bowl Museum.
labour Day Weekend in The Big Easy is the perfect long weekend to have fun, relax, and see amazing live music. There are tons of deals around town, especially in the French Quarter. Expedia reports prices as low as $44.99 in this thriving, exciting city. Check out The French Quarter (Bourbon Street), New Orleans Cemeteries, City Park in New Orleans, The Garden District, and The Warehouse/Arts District.
Because the Capitol's highest tourism boom is during April's National Cherry Blossom Festival, hotel rates drop dramatically over the summer - according to Expedia, hotel prices are as low as $59 per night. Be sure to check out The Smithsonian, The National Mall and Memorials, the three houses of government (Capitol, White House, and Supreme Court), walk around Georgetown, and catch a show at The Kennedy centre. On Sunday, September 2nd, enjoy a free open-air concert held on the U.S. Capitol Building's West Lawn.
