Five Affordable labour Day Trips Every American Should Take

Even if you're travelling from the East Coast, San Francisco can be a cost-effective option. There are plenty of deals to be scored -- especially if you're booking last minute. According to Travel-Ticker, the average nightly hotel rate in San Francisco during peak season (summer) is about $112 per night, just $10 more than the low-season average. Head to Fisherman's Wharf, Coit Tower, The Stairs of Telegraph Hill, The Trolley to the Castro ($2!), Golden Gate Park and Bridge, and walk around Haight Ashbury.

Leave your heart in San Francisco, but bring your appetite! Here are Bundle's top picks for SF eats.