6 Essential Apps For New Yorkers

The hustle and bustle of the Big Apple can tame even the most savvy tourist if you don’t have at least

a littlehelp.

Thankfully our smartphones are here to back us up.

Whether you’re a newbie visiting the city for the first time or a seasoned NYC resident who might be missing out on something without ever knowing it, these apps are for you.

1. KICKMap NYC Subway Map — You’ll never again have to ask for help or have to excuse yourself to stare at the only subway map in the car. KICKMap puts a gorgeous easy-to-read rendering of New York’s subway system in the palm of your hand whenever you need it.

2. Time Out New York — Culture’s all around you here. While you won’t have to look hard to find something to do, finding the best thing to do can be a pain. Time Out’s app helps you sort through all the stuff there is to do, from concerts to standup comedy to museum events to quite literally everything else.

3. Exit Strategy — Tell the app which subway stop you’re at, tell it where you’re heading, and it will tell you which car to ride in to get out immediately at the exit. An incredible timesaver.

4. Seamless — Don’t go out to get food. This app catalogues a number of restaurants that deliver to your area and lets you order off the menu without so much as a phone call.

5. Central Park NYC Lite — There’s a lot to know about Central Park. This app will get you to the nearest bathroom in the park’s 800+ acres and tell you about park history on the way.

6. Apps made by the city itself — Local government is the creative charge behind a number of apps targeted at New Yorkers — CalCutter for watching your health, a 311 app for handling various non-emergency situations, and even an app for finding the nearest free condoms.



