These 5 crazy-fast electric cars are giving supercars a run for their money

Tesla has made a name for itself as an electric carmaker that doesn’t compromise on speed.
In February, the Model S with the 100kWh battery reached 60mph in just under 2.3 seconds (2.275507139 seconds, to be exact) while operating in Ludicrous mode. It was enough to beat a Porsche 911 Turbo S.
But Tesla isn’t the only one trying to push speed boundaries with its electric vehicles. Several startups are also looking to put their names on the map by building absurdly fast supercars. And it’s not just startups — even big names like Mercedes-Benz are showing off electric cars built for speed.
We’re talking crazy-quick, 0-100km/h times here and top speeds — the dynamic duo by which all high-performance cars are judged.
Scroll down for the 5 quickest ones we could find:
1. Chinese startup Nio's electric supercar, the Nio EP9, is capable of reaching a top speed of 312km/h and can accelerate to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds
The Nio EP9 has broken two separate speed records. Earlier this month, it set a lap record of 6 minutes and 45.9 seconds on the 20km Nordschleife circuit at the Nürburgring in Germany.
That time beat Nio's previous electric car lap record on the course of 7 minutes and 5.12 seconds.
The startup claims the Nio EP9 has an impressive range of 426km. The startup is doing a limited production run of its crazy-fast electric car priced at $US1.48 million.
French auto manufacturer Renault unveiled its electric supercar concept, the Trezor, in September. Renault says it has a power output of 350hp and 379Nm of torque, but the car hasn't been clocked on a track.
Renault didn't release a top speed for the concept car, but said it can accelerate to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds.
The Trezor also comes with some cool design features, such as canopy doors that lift up so you climb into the vehicle. Renault didn't provide the car's range.
3. Mercedes unveiled its Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept car in August. Mercedes says it generates a whopping 738hp, but it also hasn't been tested in the field.
Perhaps more impressive is that the car can charge to 100km of range in just five minutes, according to Mercedes.
4. Croatian car manufacturer Rimac showed off its Concept_One electric supercar at the Geneva Motor Show in March. It has bonkers power, roughly 1,070hp, and 1599Nm of torque.
The Rimac has even beat the Porsche Spyder 918 in a face-off with a sub 9.9-second quarter-mile time.
The car can reach a top speed of 355km/h and accelerate to 100km/h in 2.6 seconds, making it the most impressive electric supercar when it comes to speed, on this list.
There's no word yet on range, but with that kind of speed, how far you can travel probably isn't your biggest concern if you want to buy this car.
5. A modified electric Chevy Corvette that broke two world speed records is undergoing a limited production run and is slated for deliveries in 2019.
The car broke the world record for fastest legal electric car at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds/Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida, with a top speed of 300.7km/h in March. It then broke its own record in July with a top speed of 330.8km/h.
For reference, NextEV's car mentioned earlier can reach a top speed of 312km/h and has broken its own record, according to the startup. Rimac also claims its Concept_One can beat both the Corvette and Nio with a top speed of 354km/h.
Those looking to buy can reserve one now with a $US250,000 deposit. The car will cost a total of $US750,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.