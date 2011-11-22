Here Are 5 Scientifically Proven Tips To Make Your Holiday Shopping Easier

How to make the task a bit less stressful:



1) Want to pick a creative gift that the receiver will be surprised by? Don’t do it. Studies show people are much more satisfied by presents they said they wanted.

2) Accept that context can warp your thinking. The music in a store, a “SALE” sign, and how many items are on a shelf can all affect what and how much you buy.

3) To control your spending, hide the credit card and make sure your wallet contains only big denomination bills. People are less tempted to break big bills then to spend small ones.

4) How can you resist a seductive sales pitch? Think about money.

5) Want to increase the chance people will like the gifts you bought? Wrap them.

If you’re curious about why we buy then I suggest you read the aptly titled: Why We Buy: The Science of Shopping.

For more on what we choose, check out The Paradox of Choice and How We Decide.

