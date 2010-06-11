5 Distasteful Bets You Can Make On The Gulf Oil Spill

Gus Lubin
turtle oil spill

There’s markets and wagers for everything, including all your burning questions about the Gulf Oil Spill (via The Barrel).

Paddypower.com offers bets on the next CEO of BP:

  • Ian Conn — 3/1
  • Sir John Brown — 7/2
  • Robert Dudley — 7/2
  • … and Tony Blair — 100/1

First to become extinct:

  • Kemp’s Ridley Turtle (pictured) — 4/5
  • Bluefin Tuna — 6/4
  • Brown Pelican — 8/1

BP share prices at year end (LSE):

  • 360p – 420p — 9/4
  • 420p – 500p — 10/3
  • 280p – 360p — 7/2

Other bets include Will Tony Hayward keep his job by year end and Who will be first to lose his job. We’re going with Elkhorn Coral extinction at 20-1.

