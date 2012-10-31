Five Psychological Disorders Named After Disney Characters

Photo: IMDB
Remember those bedtime stories that were read to you as a kid, and those Disney movies you watched?Turns out, there are some real psychological disorders and personality types that get their names from those characters.
Sleeping Beauty is the story of a 16 year old girl who pricks her finger on a spinning wheel and falls into a deep sleep, only to be woken by a prince's kiss years later. Real life Sleeping Beauties might suffer from Klene-Levin Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder characterised by periods of excessive sleep and altered behaviour. During an episode, the patient becomes very drowsy and sleeps for the majority of the day and night. They will only wake up to eat or go to the bathroom. These episodes can last up to months at a time, inhibiting the ability to work or go to school.
Bambi, the cute little deer whose mother got shot and killed, is also the namesake of this other not-officially-recognised complex. People affected by the Bambi Complex are very sentimental and sympathetic towards wildlife and wild animals. They usually have very strong feelings against hunting, controlled fires, and any other inhumane treatment of animals, especially the cute ones like deer.
Ah, Cinderella. She's stuck cooking and cleaning for her stepmother and stepsisters while they are off having a ball at … a ball. A person, typically a woman, with Cinderella Complex is very dependent on men for emotional and financial purposes. This complex is also characterised by the desire to be swept off her feet and saved by a Prince Charming. This isn't officially recognised as a psychological disorder -- the term was coined in 1981 by Collette Downing, who wrote The Cinderella Complex: Women's Hidden Fear of Independence -- but can help some women to understand why they feel the way they do.
