5 details you may have missed in episode 3 of 'Westworld'

HBO’s new series “Westworld” is one of those shows that you have to watch very closely — and likely more than once — to catch all of the hidden clues and references. Each new episode presents more questions than it does answers, and it appears that there is much more going on in this show than you might think. Here’s a look at some of the little details you might not have noticed in episode 3. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.