5 dead after gunman opens fire outside a nightclub in Mexico during a music festival

Inside the Blue Parrot nightclub. Photo: Blue Parrot/ Facebook.

At least five people were killed and another 15 were injured when a gunman opened fire outside a nightclub in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort during a music festival on Monday.

The attack occurred around 3am local time during the closing of the BPM electronic music festival. The gunman is believed to have entered the Blue Parrot nightclub armed. When someone tried to prevent him from entering a gunfight broke out.

The lone shooter escaped and is still at large.

At this stage the shooting is not being treated as a terrorist act.

A Canadian, an Italian and a Mexican are among the dead. The nationality of the other two victims is still unclear, although one of the dead was killed in the stampede to exit the club.

A statement released by the festival said three members of the BPM security team were killed.

It’s the 10th year the BPM festival had been held in Playa del Carmen.

