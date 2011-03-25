5 Creative Ways Companies You Know Are Going Green

This series is commissioned by UPS. Discover the new logistics. It levels playing fields and lets you act locally or globally. It’s for the individual entrepreneur, the small business, or the large company. Put the new logistics to work for you.

Companies that are implementing sustainable and environment-friendly solutions into their business practices are going a long way in helping future generations as well as benefiting their bottom line.



Although there are numerous ways to “green” your company, we’ve highlighted five innovative ways businesses are greening their supply chains, from packaging to transportation.

Hewlett-Packard sends you a reusable messenger bag

HP won Walmart’s design challenge to find a way to reduce a product’s environmental impact. HP developed a messenger bag and put the HP Pavilion dv6929wm Entertainment Notebook PC inside. The messenger bag protects the notebook during shipping and is put directly on a Walmart shelf. Customers leave Walmart with just their new notebook, accessories and a reusable messenger bag— and avoid the hassle and waste of boxes and excess packaging.

Pizza Fusion is rewarding mindful customers

Pizza Fusion, a Florida-based restaurant with franchises across the country, gives customers discounts for bringing back their pizza boxes to recycle them. The restaurants also use the heat from its ovens to keep its rooms warm and heat water, thereby eliminating the use of water heaters and air heating units. Pizza Fusion employees also use hybrid cars when making deliveries, in addition to other environment-friendly practices.

UPS changed the way its aeroplanes land

UPS made fuel, noise, and emissions reductions by altering the way its planes land at airports. Rather than descend in a typical stair-step fashion, the aircraft descends at a continuous three-degree slope under idle power. At 10 miles from the runway, the aircraft is then powered up for landing. The technique is known as continuous descent approach.

UPS estimates CDAs reduce nitrous oxide emissions by 34 per cent, noise emissions by 30 per cent and fuel consumption by 40-70 gallons per flight (over 1 million gallons per year).

Walmart’s trash is Worldwise’s treasure

In a partnership with Worldwise, Inc., a consumer products company, Walmart provides Worldwise with recyclable waste materials such as bottles, hangers, and cardboard that are turned into a variety of pet products for sale at Walmart.

Some of the products that are produced from recycled products include:

Dog beds made from recycled bottles

Kitty litter pans, scoops, and scratchers made from hangers

Kitty litter liners made from converted bags

Cat scratchers made from processed corrugated cardboard

Amazon chooses the “right-sized” box for you

Amazon developed a software program that determines the “right-sized” box for any given item to be shipped to a customer, based on that item’s dimensions and weight. In 2009, Amazon launched its Packaging Feedback program, which allows customers to provide direct feedback on the packaging of their Amazon.com order to improve products and packaging.

Most Amazon.com orders are shipped in corrugated containers that are completely recyclable. The company’s fulfillment centres also use paper packing materials that are recyclable and are made from 50 per cent recycled content.

