5 Incredible Concept Cars We Hope To See In 2012

Louis Rix
Laborghini

Photo: Dk58-Renaud

Concept cars often become a reality, but which are the cars from 2010 and 2011 that are most likely to make a production run in the near future?Here we look at the cars you might just be seeing in a dealership near you.

Ferrari Monza

Audi Quattro Concept

From futuristic to fancy...

5 Sports Cars Even A Millionare Couldn't Afford >
5 Sports Cars That Even A Millionaire Couldn't Afford
1/6 Tags: Cars, Wealthy, Features [ Get Alerts for these topics »

Short URL Share:

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Buzz
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • Buzz
  • Reddit
  • LinkedIn
  • Email
  • More about embedding posts » Embed
  • More about Alerts » Alerts
  • Newsletter

xTo embed this post, copy the code below and paste into your website or blog.

600px wide (preview)
<iframe src='http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4d8a22674bd7c88b3c060000&amp;width=600&amp;height=430' width='600' height='430' border='0' frameborder='0'></iframe>

400px wide (preview)
<iframe src='http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4d8a22674bd7c88b3c060000&amp;width=400&amp;height=430' width='400' height='430' border='0' frameborder='0'></iframe>

300px wide (preview)
<iframe src='http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4d8a22674bd7c88b3c060000&amp;width=300&amp;height=430' width='300' height='430' border='0' frameborder='0'></iframe>

See Also:

20 More Facts About Inequality That Will Make Your Head Explode

STATUS SYMBOL: The 10 Most Expensive Pets You Can Buy

Take A 360 Degree Virtual Tour Of Japanese Tsunami Wreckage
Advertisement

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.