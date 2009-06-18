5 Apple Tablet Clues In The New Mac OS

One of the biggest questions still unanswered about Apple’s (AAPL) reportedly forthcoming tablet computer: Will it be an oversized iPod touch, running on iPhone software, or a touch-focused MacBook, running on Mac software?

If it’s going to be more Mac-like, CNET’s Erica Ogg thinks she’s found some clues in the new Mac OS X, “Snow Leopard,” that hint at an Apple tablet. They are:

Exposé in Dock: Zooming around different windows more easily without a keyboard.

Stacks: Easier shortcuts without going into the Finder.

Quicktime X: More touch-friendly and iPhone-like.

Drawing with the touchpad: For Chinese characters… and what else?

Safari 4 improvements: “Coverflow” navigation is touch-friendly, for instance.

Why does it matter whether Apple uses iPhone OS or Mac OS for a tablet? It will likely be a big factor in Apple’s market positioning and pricing. Like whether it’s going to try to compete with $400 (or cheaper) netbooks and price the tablet around $500-600, or whether it’s going after the ultra-high-end market with a $1,500-$2,000 luxury gadget.

