5 Climbers Have Died On France's Mont Blanc

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse The Aiguille du Midi ridge pointing towards the Vallee Blanche is pictured near the Mont-Blanc in Chamonix July 23, 2012.

Officials said five climbers died Wednesday on France’s Mont blanc, the Associated Press reports. A sixth climber is still missing after the group disappeared Tuesday night among reports of bad weather.

A guide and five hikers were attempting to reach the summit of Aiguille du Midi in the Mont Blanc mountain range when they vanished, the AP said. Rescue helicopters are still combing the area for the sixth member.

Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps. Thousands of people visit the European peak each year during the summer, many who are ill-equipped to climb.

An American father angered French officials in June when he tried to reach the summit with his two young kids, aged 9 and 11. The trio were almost killed when they got caught in an avalanche.

The bodies of two Belgian mountaineers were found at the start of August under piles of rock and ice on Mont blanc.

