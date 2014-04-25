5 Brilliant Best Friends Are All Heading To MIT Together This Fall

A group of five best friends, known as “the MIT 5,” from L.A.’s Polytechnic High School are heading to Massachusetts Institute for Technology together this fall.

Los Angeles Unified School District announced that seniors Raymundo Cano, Andrew Koh, Kevin Escobar Rodriguez, GiMin Choi, and William Lopez-Corderohad been admitted to the prestigious program.

“I am in awe of our MIT 5,” said Ari Bennett, principal of Polytechnic High School, “Each one represents the calibre and high standards of our Maths/Science Magnet at Poly. Congratulations to these wizards of technology who will change the world one atom at a time.”

And according to NBC, the friends are just as amazed as anyone that they were all accepted and are pretty stoked about spending the next four years with their pals.

“Normally after high school that’s when friendships split,” said Rodriguez, “but at least our little crew will stay together.”

After sharing that he cried upon his acceptance, Choi chimed in, “The fact that all of us got it in, it’s just more happiness to share.”

And these friends had some tough choices. Most were accepted big-names Ivies such as Harvard, Dartmouth, and Brown, which they turned down for MIT.

The acceptance rate for MIT’s class of 2018 was 7.7%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.