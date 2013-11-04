5 Brands We Can't Wait To See Advertise On Instagram

With its sponsored post Friday, fashion brand Michael Kors kicked off the era of the Instagram advertisement to a flurry of positive and negative responses. Whether you like them or not, ads on Instagram are here to stay, a valuable revenue stream that parent company Facebook would be downright stupid not to tap.

As for us, we’re excited to see how advertisers will leverage the medium in new ways to tell their brand stories with awesome visuals. In particular, here’s five brands we’re exceptionally interested to see use Instagram advertising:

1. Burberry

The 157-year-old upscale fashion brand uses its Instagram account to show users around the world well-framed photos of its home city, London, as well as striking shots taken behind-the-scenes at photo shoots and company events. Here’s one of the model Cara Delevingne rocking a Burberry dress at a screening of The Great Gatsby at Cannes:

2. Starbucks

Starbucks cleverly integrates its products — whether its coffee grounds, mugs, or its famous paper cups — into contemplative slice-of-life photos that show off the brand’s place as a stylistic flourish in the everyday lifestyles of its customers. Here’s a nice one from a dreary day in Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market:

3. Red Bull

Red Bull’s Instagram feed is a reflection of its action sports branding, treating viewers to visuals of insane, death-defying stunts, and extraordinarily picturesque outdoor landscapes. Behold:

4. Oreo

The kings of topical, real-time marketing use Instagram to put together clever, Oreo-centric designs for more than 100,000 followers. It seems like Oreo’s social media team hasn’t met a match yet as far as incorporating the Oreo into its photos. Here’s one it published to celebrate the beginning of Movember:

5. Warby Parker

Warby Parker partners with popular Instagram photographers to take artful photographs that show off the chic design of its products in pretty natural settings. The company also takes fun photos of its glasses on everyday objects.

