The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials for the first time in 2020.

Little Caesars A still from Little Caesars’ first Super Bowl commercial.

Nearly three dozen brands are about to descend on your TV screens during the Super Bowl this year, and five of them are first-timers.

They are Bud Light Seltzer, Facebook, Little Caesars, Sabra, and Saucony.

For some, the Super Bowl’s live, captive audience is a big draw, while others like Faceook are trying to win over consumer trust after a tough couple of years.

Nearly three dozen brands are set to descend on your TV screens during the Super Bowl this year.

A number of them, including Facebook, pizza chain Little Caesars, and hummus maker Sabra, are first-timers, joining returning Super Bowl advertisers like Budweiser and Pepsi.

For Little Caesars, which is running a 30 second-long ad during the third quarter, the Super Bowl’s large captive audience is a big draw as people are migrating away from TV. The Super Bowl drew an average televised audience of around 98.2 million viewers last year, according to Nielsen.

“While the media market is considerably evolving, the Super Bowl remains the best way to reach as many people as possible at once,” Jeff Klein, SVP of global marketing at Little Caesars, told Business Insider. “It’s not just about viewers, it’s about engagement – there are many people that tune in for the commercials rather than the game – there’s nothing else quite like it.”

Others, like running brand Saucony, wanted to tap into the tentpole nature of the Super Bowl, albeit with a different strategy. The company is buying ads on Fox’s streaming platforms, rather than the network, because it’s seen recent success on connected TV and streaming platforms, said Don Lane, Saucony’s CMO.

“We purposefully are targeting streaming viewers because our research shows they are a discerning and connected audience,” Lane said. “We’ve had good luck with connected TV recently, it drives search interest and traffic to our site.”

Other brands including New York Life, Snickers and Squarespace are returning to the Super Bowl after sitting out in recent years. New York Life was a prolific advertiser in the ’80s, and is making a comeback after decades to launch a new campaign marking its 175th anniversary.

“This is a significant milestone for our brand, and one that provides us with a once in a generation opportunity to make a powerful statement about our brand and our role in peoples’ lives,” said Kari Axberg, New York Life’s VP of brand marketing. “

Here are the advertisers running Super Bowl commercials for the first time:

Bud Light Seltzer

Bud Light Seltzer

While Bud Light Seltzer’s parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev is a regular advertiser, the new beverage is making its Super Bowl debut in a joint ad with Bud Light.

The company released its first Bud Light Seltzer commercial earlier this month that focuses on the “mayor” of Seltzer, Pa. Watch the spot here:

Facebook

Facebook’s 60-second spot will promote its Groups feature and stars Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.

The spot, created by agency Wieden + Kennedy, comes as the tech company has been attempting to rebuild consumer trust after a spate of controversies in recent years.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars

Pizza chain Little Caesars will its first Super Bowl commercial this year, highlighting its move into delivery with DoorDash. The ad, produced by ad agency McKinney, will star “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson.

Here’s a teaser:

Sabra

Sabra

Sabra is making its Super Bowl debut this year with a 30-second spot by VaynerMedia.

The spot’s cast includes rapper T-Pain, drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice.

Watch the teaser:

Saucony

Charlie Neibergall/AP A runner competes in Saucony shoes at the Drake Relays.

Saucony is buying ads on Fox’s streaming platform as it saw a 29% uptick in search volume during its last connected TV media buy, according to the company.

It is running ads produced by Arnold Worldwide to promote its first biodegradable shoe.

