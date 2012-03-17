5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers – St. Patrick's Day Edition

Art Cashin

Every day, one can always expect a fun trivia question at the end of Cashin’s Comments—the newsletter put out by Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE.The questions are typically logic, maths or history-related, and can get a bit frustrating because Cashin won’t release the answer until his newsletter the next day.



We collected the questions and answers from this week. They’re a festive bunch, with lots of references to St. Patrick’s Day.

Last Friday's Question Where do you keep the spare change? Dad left his ATM card at the office so he tried to borrow from his daughter, Ann. She offered him two choices - the money in the bureau less the money in her purse or half of the total. Dad opted for the half and got $70. If he had taken the other option, he would have got $100. How much was in her purse? Source: Cashin's Comments Last Friday's Answer The purse held $20 and the bureau $120. Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Question Vanna say 'Oh!' - While 'E' is everywhere, the letter 'O' can be prevalent. For example, Door to Door and Voodoo Doll are two common phrases of 10 letters having only 'o' for a vowel. Can you think of a 4 word phrase (15 letters) that has only 'o's' and means thorough or thoroughly? Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Answer The common four word phrase that only has 'o' for a vowel is - 'From Top to Bottom.' Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Question If 73 hens lay 73 dozen eggs in 73 days and if 37 hens eat 37 quarts of corn in 37 days, how many quarts of corn corresponds to 1 dozen eggs? Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Answer If 73 hens lay 73 dozen eggs in 73 days then 73 hens lay 1 dozen in 1 day. Further, if 37 hens eat 37 quarts of corn in 37 days then 37 hens eat 1 quart in 1 day. So to get a dozen eggs you must feed 73 hens for 1 day. To get that you divide the hens needed (73) by hens fed by 1 quart of corn (37) which gives you the answer of a fraction less than 2 quarts. Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Question One of our Founding Fathers (and an early Minister to France) was an inventive tinkerer. Among things he invented were - the 'dumb waiter' and the folding attic ladder. Who was he? Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer Answer - The inventor of the 'dumb waiter' and the folding attic leader was Founding Father...Thomas Jefferson. Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question The late and great Grandma Cashin made little Irish soda breads for her grandchildren each St. Paddy's Day. She usually made enough that each child got three. But today when she put them in the serving basket she realised she had two more than she needed. Her son was delighted. Now he and his brother could have some too. And, if Grandma Cashin wanted to join in everyone would have just two apiece. How many grandchildren were there and how many cakes were made? Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer OK! So they all shared equally and thus ate two soda breads apiece. So....Grandma and her two sons had a total of 6 (or 2 each). Of these, 2 came from the 'surprise' extras. So that left 4 breads that represented the grandchildren getting 2 instead of 3 apiece. That means there were 4 grandchildren and a total of 14 cakes (4 x 3 + '2'). Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question If 6 shamrocks and 3 dwarf potatoes cost 15 cents and the same amount would get you 9 dwarf potatoes and 3 shamrocks. What would it cost for 100 dwarf potatoes? Source: Cashin's Comments You'll have to wait till next Friday to find out! In the meantime these 9 Wall Street brainteasers already have answers >>

