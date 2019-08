For the last 13 years, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has spied on Saturn and its many moons. Turns out, this region of space could hold the greatest secrets of our solar system. Here are 5 of the most fascinating discoveries Cassini has given us so far.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.