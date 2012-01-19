5 Best New Ads Of The Week: Smuckers, Kraft, And Dr. Pepper Top The List

Every week, hundreds of new commercials debut on national television. This is Business Insider’s weekly feature on the five best new ads of the week.
TV advertising research agency Ace Metrix screens every single new spot for over 500 consumers, who then rate whether the commercials work or fail. A score of zero means that the advertisement is terrible, and a score of 900 — Ace’s highest rating — means that the commercial is so amazing that you’ve already bookmarked it on YouTube and sent it to all of your friends.
This week it was all about the food… especially cheese. While ads in early January usually wax on about New Year’s resolutions and healthy eating — oh hey skinny Jennifer Hudson singing a creepy duet with overweight Jennifer Hudson in a Weight Watchers ad — mid-January gets back to the good stuff.
“These ads break in January because its so cold that people want to stay in and eat,” Ace Metrix CEO Peter Daboll told Business Insider. “And because of new budgets.” While money is tight during the fourth quarter, budgeting tends to let up in the new year, and food ads begin to proliferate the airwaves again.
This week had some great ads from Kraft, but our favourite was a retro-commercial from Dr. Pepper. (At one point, there’s a dog in a Dr. Pepper tee-shirt… how would that not work?)
This week, Smuckers premiered a new ad with a classic theme.
The commercial begins in 1954 with two little boys, the founders of Smuckers, playing hide and seek in their yard.
'It's a typical Smuckers ad,' Daboll said. 'And the typically effective heartwarming story.'
January is all about the food ad, Daboll told Business Insider, and Kraft Singles' commercial did it well.
It's family-oriented, has a fun soundtrack, and 'the food looks delicious,' Daboll said.
Cute kids. Cheese. Simple and to the point.
Watch the ad below:
Krafts had the second and third best commercials this week.
This spot for Kraft Shredded Cheese used an almost identical approach as previous ad, it just swapped the families and the meals.
Does this mean that grilled cheese is more likable than pizza?
See the ad below:
Dr. Pepper's retro commercial might have come in fourth place this week, but it's our favourite.
The ad highlights Dr. Pepper drinkers' individuality (almost ironically having them gallivant around in virtually the same tee-shirt).
The minute long spot told a story and had an awesome soundtrack. 'People were tapping their feet as they watched,' Daboll said.
If that doesn't win you over, then you should also know that the commercial featured a dog in a tee-shirt. Win.
Toyota was the only commercial to make the Top 5 that didn't have anything to do with food.
The commercial is simple and to the point: Toyota wants viewers to know that the Camry had been named the best resale car by Kelley Blue Book.
Car ads for end-of-year sales usually saturate the fourth quarter, and they are often high scorers.
'This wasn't in the same league, but it definitely hit all of the marks,' Daboll said.
