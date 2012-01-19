5 Best New Ads Of The Week: Smuckers, Kraft, And Dr. Pepper Top The List

Every week, hundreds of new commercials debut on national television. This is Business Insider’s weekly feature on the five best new ads of the week.



TV advertising research agency Ace Metrix screens every single new spot for over 500 consumers, who then rate whether the commercials work or fail. A score of zero means that the advertisement is terrible, and a score of 900 — Ace’s highest rating — means that the commercial is so amazing that you’ve already bookmarked it on YouTube and sent it to all of your friends.

Click here to see the top 5 new ads>>

This week it was all about the food… especially cheese. While ads in early January usually wax on about New Year’s resolutions and healthy eating — oh hey skinny Jennifer Hudson singing a creepy duet with overweight Jennifer Hudson in a Weight Watchers ad — mid-January gets back to the good stuff.

“These ads break in January because its so cold that people want to stay in and eat,” Ace Metrix CEO Peter Daboll told Business Insider. “And because of new budgets.” While money is tight during the fourth quarter, budgeting tends to let up in the new year, and food ads begin to proliferate the airwaves again.

This week had some great ads from Kraft, but our favourite was a retro-commercial from Dr. Pepper. (At one point, there’s a dog in a Dr. Pepper tee-shirt… how would that not work?)

