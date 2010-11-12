The 5 Best Las Vegas Sports Books

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’ve all experienced it at one point or another. You’re in Vegas and you want to put some money down on your favourite team, knock back a few, grab some grub and root on your team to cover the spread.That all sounds good and fine until you actually get to the casino sports book and smell its air, which is a wicked cocktail of smoke, degenerate gamblers’ last breaths, and two-day-old hot dogs. And what of those jonesers, who apparently live there — don’t you people have homes? —and go about their daily ritual of burying a carton of cigarettes into an already overstuffed ashtray, while mumbling something to themselves about a referee or a horse that didn’t come in. Good times!



Well after nearly 20 years of Las Vegas sports gaming, we at the Skulldogshow have seen the good, the bad and the ugly of Las Vegas sports gambling. And with that in mind, here’s our take on the five sports books in town you should consider visiting on your next trip to Sin City.

5. Las Vegas Hilton The largest space in Vegas weighs in at 30,000 square feet and features more than 1,000 seats on two levels. The main attraction at the Hilton is its 15x20 foot screen behemoth of a television that is a sight to behold. With these impressive stats, one would think that the Hilton would rank higher on our list but the blue-haired horse racing crowd takes a little bit of the overall experience away for us. 4. Mandalay Bay 3. Wynn Las Vegas 2. Caesars Palace Las Vegas 1. Lagasse's Stadium - The Palazzo While we are certainly not ones to jump on the latest trends in life, we have to say that we were blown away by Lagasse's Stadium at the Palazzo Hotel. Celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse has created one of the freshest -- and dare I say most luxurious -- sports gaming environments in the world today: Lagasse's Stadium. While normally, we would never mix luxury and sports gaming together in the same sentence, it actually works here quite well. It's a refreshing change of pace (can you say modern furniture?) from the same old tired formula. Lagasse has its own sports book, something called pocketcasino gaming, and more than 100 high-definition televisions. Plus, rather than retreating to your room to get a decent meal and watch the game (like we did for Super Bowl XXXVI), you can order quality food and cocktails, and have them delivered to your luxury suite! Now what will you do when you get there? What we learned from Week 9 of the NFL >>

