This List Of The 5 Best Business Leaders In Tech Will Surprise You

Fortune released its annual list of the

50 top business people of 2013on Thursday. We’ve culled through it to find the top 5 from the tech world.

The list is surprising. While Google CEO Larry Page (No. 8), Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer (No. 10), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (No. 12), Square CEO Jack Dorsey (No. 14), Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (No. 27), and Apple CEO Tim Cook (No. 47) all made the list, none of them hit the top 5.

Instead Fortune said these people from the tech industry were best:

No. 1. Elon Musk: a “triple-threat” business visionary with Space Exploration Technologies, (aka SpaceX); Tesla Motors; and SolarCity. Not to mention his “hyperloop” design for providing high-speed transit between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

No 2. Chinese Internet tycoon “Pony” Ma Huateng, co-founder of China social networking platform Tencent. A booming valuation of his company has made him one of the richest techies in China, worth about $US10 billion and he’s branching out. Tencent also reportedly has a stake in Snapchat.

No. 3. Angela Ahrendts, she was killing it at CEO of fashion retailer Burberry and shocked the world when she left that job to lead Apple’s retail business, starting in 2014. People that know her, like Salesforce.com’s CEO Marc Benioff, say that she’s being groomed as Apple’s next CEO.

No. 4. Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix. Instead of clinging to a dying business model with DVDs rentals by mail, Reed helped destroy DVDs via Internet streaming. His original content is winning Emmys (House of Cards) and for the first time Netflix has more paying subscribers than HBO.

No. 5. Jeff Bezos. Bezos won’t be cowed into meeting other people’s expectations. He’s spent two decades of forgoing company profits to chase new areas. Now he’s focused on same-day delivery for groceries. Meanwhile, he bought the Washington Post and is going to try and fix the dying newspaper business.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

