5 Best New Ads Of The Week Show That Americans Love Applebee's, Pizza, And Being Buried In Ice

Every week, hundreds of new commercials debut on national television. This is Business Insider's weekly feature on the five best new ads of the week.



TV advertising research agency Ace Metrix screens every single new ad for over 500 consumers, who then rate whether the commercials work or fail. A score of zero means that the advertisement is terrible, and a score of 900 — Ace’s highest rating — means that the commercial is so amazing that you’ve already bookmarked it on YouTube and sent it to all of your friends.

In the month leading up to the Super Bowl, a lot of the most creative minds in advertising are working away on their SB spot. Thus, this week, the most effective ads were simple, to the point, and often related to food. Applebee’s under-550 calorie menu commercials appealed to those trying to follow their New Year’s resolutions and pizza ads were perfect for the audience that’s holed up in their apartments all weekend watching football.

But it was the crazy commercial for Columbia’s omni-heat jacket that really blew people away — it does involve a man actually jumping into a frozen lake before burying himself in snow.

From pizza to sub-zero degree weather, the following slideshow features the top five best new ads of last week — December 30 – January 6 — along with Ace Metrix CEO Peter Daboll’s insights on what made them work.

