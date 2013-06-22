5 Bands You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

A ton of great music comes out from week to week and it’s sometimes difficult to sort through everything. Sometimes we end up missing out on some great music that could end up being part of our daily soundtracks.



Lucky for you, we at FILTER love digging through every little niche of music and so we have compiled a list of great bands you may have missed!

With summer officially here, we’re taking the beach vibe of sunny Los Angeles and bringing you some of our favourite LA bands that just epitomize summer in their own way.

FIDLAR

There is nothing better than starting off the summer with pure, youthful fun and this party-punk band represents everything about that. Their debut self-titled album came out earlier this year and we enjoyed it so much that we were listening to these guitar-driven, surf-tinged tracks in the middle of winter. Now that barbecue season is finally here, tracks like “Cheap Beer” and “Max Can’t Surf” seem to fit in much better.

Bleached

BleachedWith their blonde hair, retro sunglasses and California style, it’s no surprise that the sister duo have laced their songs with beach, summer vibes. They find the balance between girly vintage and pop-punk, creating a sound that is infectiously catchy. It is easy to relate to the themes of their album, “Ride Your Heart,” and even easier to sing along to tracks like “Next Stop” and “Love Spells.”

IO Echo

Nathaniel WoodWhen their debut album, “Ministry Of Love,” came out earlier this year, they sparked an interest because of their individual style. Their songs reflect a breezy, carefree nature as their sound—quite appropriately—echoes through your ears. However, what makes them unique from other indie bands like this is the evident Eastern inspiration that resounds in their music. Just by listening to range of sound between “When The Lillies Die” and “Addicted” you can tell this is a unique band to fall in love with.

Cayucas

Cara RobbinsThis indie-pop outfit made a big splash onto our radar with their infectious electronic tunes. They blend the sounds of the digital era with the retro vibes of an earlier decade. Each one of the songs on their debut album, “Bigfoot,” captures that sunny, beachside style in a way that makes for a great summer jam. We can’t help but feel like doing a tropical dance every time we hear “East Coast Girl” and “High School Lover” has a way of making us want to sit around on the beach.

Foxygen

Angel CeballosTheir album, “We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic,” left us in a completely blissful daze the first time we heard it. Months later, we still love this album that takes us right into a world of classic rock nostalgia. Songs like “San Francisco” and “No Destruction” provide a dreamy vibe that set a perfect soundtrack for enjoying those long summer days and there’s no better way to welcome the warm nights than with the groovy “Shuggie.”

