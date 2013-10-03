5 Fall Fashion Trends That No Gentleman Should Touch

A trend is, by definition, a passing thing. Often it’s passing because in some small way, deep down we know it’s wrong — take the the Macarena for example. I think we all really knew that was a mistake.

The same thing can happen in fashion. Creatives on high don’t always have the everyday lives of the people that wear clothing in mind when they dream up their lines every season, and the styles that they create aren’t necessarily meant for everyone.

Yet, some of that fantasy does make it to retailers for the rest of us and, as such, become wider trends. That doesn’t mean, however, that they’re a good idea for you. Or anyone.

Below we’ve compiled a short list of men’s fall fashion trends that we’ve seen popping up in magazines, on blogs and in stores that will hopefully be forgotten by next year.

Just because it’s on the rack, doesn’t mean it should be on your back.

Now for the list:

The Colour Orange: It’s safe to say that we all can’t dress like Dwyane Wade. It’s even safer to say that orange is a dangerous colour for many, many people. Even the most tasteful dressers make mistakes with this delicate hue. Tread with caution, or even better, don’t tread at all.

Sweatpants: If you want to pay $98 dollars for a pair of trendy sweatpants, that’s your affair, but please do not wear them outside your house. The price tag doesn’t make them any less unattractive and sloppy looking.

Pleated trousers: We don’t want to nix these completely, because we’ve seen a few cool ones. But listen, you didn’t like wearing them in third grade because they were bunchy and uncomfortable. Remember that feeling, keep your eyes open, and be very, very cautious with your pleated pants (if you insist on buying them).

Fedoras: We’ve talked about the dangers of fedoras before. If you’re not one of the precious, precious few people that can pull these off, you will look like you’re either playing dress up, or are about to grab a cane and start tap dancing.

Turtlenecks: This is a photo of famed billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones. It’s a screenshot from a PBS documentary about him made back in the 1980s called ‘Trader’. After it aired, PTJ bought up all the copies of the documentary and made sure it was never shown on TV again. This turtleneck may be one reason why.

Alright sirs, be careful out there.

