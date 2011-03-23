5 Companies Whose March Madness Marketing Will Make Viewers Miserable

Photo: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

INDIANAPOLIS (TheStreet) — When Infiniti interrupts March Madness for the 380th time to tell fans about their M-class’ forest-breeze air conditioning, silver-dust polished wood trim and hybrid technology, they’re only doing it because they care — about getting fans to plunk down $50,000 on a car.The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is a long haul as it is, but subjecting fans to the same series of commercials every weekend for roughly a month can make the road from the First Four to the Final Four seem interminable for the event’s captive audience. For sponsors and networks, however, that road is paved by millions of viewers, laid with of billions of dollars in cash stretching into a monthlong steam of revenue well worth the toll.



March Madness generated $4.8 billion in ad revenue within the past decade, according to Kantar Media. Tournament ads brought in more than $643 million from 102 advertisers in 2008 and rebounded from a recession-suppressed $589 million year in 2009 to draw $613 million from only 82 companies last year. Of that, roughly $37 million (or 5.7%) comes from online advertising on the NCAA’s March Madness on Demand streaming service.

As a postseason sporting event, the NCAA men’s tournament ranked second last year only to the $794 million brought in by the NFL’s playoffs and Super Bowl and outperformed its professional counterparts in the NBA playoffs by more than $200 milllion. It’s why CBS(CBS ) and Time Warner’s(TWX ) Turner Sports’ 14-year deal for exclusive broadcast rights cost them $10.8 billion — with rates for 30-second ads already topping $1.2 million last year — and why NCAA “Corporate Champions” AT&T(T ), Coca-Cola(K ) and Capital One(COF ) have spent more than $85 million on March Madness advertising last year alone.

Corporate partners get only a slight discount, as last year’s second-tier sponsors Lowe’s and Southwest Airlines spent nearly $42 million to get college basketball fans to stock up on sod and cheap tickets to Spokane. With Infiniti, Unilever(UN ), UPS(UPS ) and others each hoping to be the corporate Cinderella story of this year’s tournament, each risks becoming as overexposed as Jimmer Fredette by the time the Final Four tips off. TheStreet took a long look at its corporate bracket and came up with five companies whose March Madness marketing will make viewers miserable by April. No matter how this Final Five shakes out, we guarantee fans will be upset:

Nike

Photo: NiceKicks.com

Think you haven’t seen that many Nike(NKE_) commercials throughout the tournament? Look around the floor at game time. Almost all of March Madness is a Nike commercial.

Because of a rule change during the offseason requiring NCAA approval of all basketball uniforms, jerseys can now sport the previously taboo manufacturer’s logo. While not really affecting much of anything within the game itself, the change did Nike a big favour heading into March Madness, where 51 of the 68 schools in the tournament field wear Nike or its subsidiary Jordan brand jerseys. For a bit of perspective on how big a coup this is for the folks in Beaverton, Ore., consider that Adidas is the next biggest apparel supplier in the field and has only 10 teams’ jerseys as display space.

It’s even more of a Nikefest now that 14 of the teams in the tournament’s Sweet 16 are wearing the swoosh on their shirts. Fans and NCAA sponsors could get all lathered up about what seems like millions of dollars in free publicity for a company that isn’t even one of the event’s big donors, but ethics issues aside it’s hard to get mad at Nike for pumping their product without pausing the action.