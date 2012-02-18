5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Had Wall Street Baffled

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services director of floor operations, is known for his daily letter Cashin’s Comments.
But he’s also known for putting a piece of trivia at the end of every letter.
The brain teasers are a lot of fun and we always look forward to learning the answer the following day. (Google is for cheaters)
So we’ve decided to share with you the 5 trivia questions from this week’s Cashin’s Comments. We put the answer on each subsequent slide.
Good luck!
Move over Exxon Valdez - possibly history's most famous commander of a vessel actually sought to run aground from the minute his journey began. Who was he??
Source: Cashin's Comments
History's most famous captain who was desperate to run aground was 'Noah.'
Source: Cashin's Comments
How far can a 95 pound Labrador Retriever run into the woods??
Source: Cashin's Comments
A 95 pound Labrador (or any other dog) can only run halfway into the woods....past that point, he'd be running back out.
Source: Cashin's Comments
Before Abraham Lincoln, no U.S. President was born west of the Mississippi. Since we know Lincoln was born East of the Mississippi, who was the first president born west of the Mississippi?
Source: Cashin's Comments
The first U.S. President born west of the Mississippi was Herbert Hoover (born West Branch, Iowa, 1874).
Source: Cashin's Comments
A talkative woman hailed a cab in New York. She kept talking to the driver and asking him questions. He never responded. When she tapped him on the shoulder he said 'I'm sorry lady. I'm deaf as a post. I can't hear anything you're saying.' When they arrived at her stop, she failed to tip him because he was lying. Explain!
Source: Cashin's Comments
The woman knew the taxi driver was lying about being deaf because he took her to the destination she specified when she first got in the cab.
Source: Cashin's Comments
More word links - Find the word that links each of the others.
Example: silver; table, fed, bread = spoon
1) bold; lift; about; type =
2) boy; ding; brick; cricket =
3) lance; spirit; germ; admission =
4) empire; delight; taffy; towel =
Source: Cashin's Comments
