5 More Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Will Make You Feel Stupid

The crazy stock market rally has plenty of traders totally baffled. And if that wasn’t enough, many are going nuts trying to figure out Art Cashin’s brain teasers.



As many of you already know, Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services director of floor operations, is known for his daily letter Cashin’s Comments, but he’s also known for putting a piece of trivia at the end of every letter.

The brain teasers are a lot of fun and we always look forward to learning the answer the following day. (Google is for cheaters)

So once again we’ve decided to share with you the 5 trivia questions from this week’s Cashin’s Comments. We put the answer on each subsequent slide.

We kick things off with the answer to last Friday’s question.

Good luck!

Last Friday's Question More word links - Find the word that links each of the others. Example: silver; table, fed, bread = spoon 1) bold; lift; about; type = 2) boy; ding; brick; cricket = 3) lance; spirit; germ; admission = 4) empire; delight; taffy; towel = Source: Cashin's Comments Last Friday's Answer 1.) bold; lift; about; type = Face 2.) boy; ding; brick; cricket = Bat 3.) lance; spirit; germ; admission = Free 4.) empire; delight; taffy; towel = Turkish Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Question The Bees Redux - A portable hive of bees was driven near a meadow. When released, one-fifth went toward the heather; one-third toward goldenrod; while three times the difference between those numbers went for the buttercups; leaving one undecided bee to buzz about. How many bees were in the mobile hive? Source: Cashin's Comments

Tuesday's Answer There were only 15 bees in the mobile hive. (The stray bee was a dead giveaway) Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Bonus Question Double up - sometimes you can add pairs of letters to a word to make a new word. Like Boop becomes Bookkeep. Add some paired letters into 'Rate' and make an 8 letter word that's familiar at back to college time. Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Bonus Question Answer The easy twin letter add-ons to 'RATE' are 'OO' and 'MM' making Roommate. See you around the Dorm. Wednesday's Question How many 'witches' were burned in Salem, Mass. during the hysterical period of the Salem Witch Trials? Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer There were a total of 20 people executed for witchcraft during the Salem trials, but none of them was burned. Nineteen were hanged and one was crushed to death by placing progressively heavier stones on his chest. Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question Do the Obama people know this? In a small county election there were four candidates: Larry, Charles, Sal and Ivan. The total votes cast were 8,341. Larry won beating Sal by 560 votes, beating Charles by 830 and Ivan by 981. How many votes did each candidate get? Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer To find how many votes each one got take the total vote (8341) and add each of the spreads between the winner and each loser (560 + 830 + 981). That total (10712) would be the votes cast if the others had tied Larry. Now divide by 4 to find out how many votes Larry got (2678). Now subtract the spreads in the question, giving: Sal = 2118; Charles = 1848; and Ivan 1697. Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question A capital idea - again - We learned that you memorized the state capitals in grammar school. So, you should be able to answer this without looking anything up. There are four state capitals with the word city in their names (ala New York City). What are these cities and their states? Source: Cashin's Comments You'll have to come back next week for the answer.

