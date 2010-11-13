5 Amazing Lessons From Sir Isaac Newton

Sir Isaac Newton was an English physicist, mathematician, astronomer, natural philosopher, alchemist, and theologian. He is considered by many scholars to be one of the most influential people in the history of the world.



His Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica (Latin for “Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy”; usually called the Principia), which was published in 1687, is probably the most important scientific book ever written! In this book, Newton described universal gravitation and the three laws of motion, which dominated the scientific view of the physical universe for the next three centuries.

Newton was responsible for building the first practical telescope and developed a theory of colour based on the observation that a prism decomposes white light into the many colours that form the visible spectrum.

Newton also formulated an empirical law of cooling as well as studied the speed of sound.

Newton was also very religious. He was an unorthodox Christian, and during his life he actually wrote more on Biblical hermeneutics and religious studies than on science and mathematics, the subjects he is primarily known for.



1. Patiently Think

“If I have done the public any service, it is due to my patient thought.” We don’t spend enough time patiently thinking! Albert Einstein said, “It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.”

If you would just block out some time daily to “think,” you could solve many of your problems. …You could even solve some of the world’s problems

2. labour to be Tactful

“Tact is the art of making a point without making an enemy.”

Solomon said, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” We can all polish up on our tact, our diplomacy, our discretion, our delicacy, and our gracefulness. Solomon went on to say, “Like apples of gold in settings of silver is a word spoken in right circumstances,” labour to be tactful in all you do.

3. Build Bridges

“We build too many walls and not enough bridges.”

Tony Robbins said, “The quality of your life is the quality of your relationships.” This is why you must spend your time building bridges instead of walls. When we “build bridges” we are literally building a better life. When we build walls, we are stagnating our own growth. Joseph F. Newton said, “People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges.”

4. Chase after Knowledge

“If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.”

There’s no need to recreate the wheel. To make progress all you must do is to build on what others have already done. Commence by learning what others know. When you chase after knowledge, you strategically position yourself on the shoulders of giants; you are then able to see what others can’t see.

5. Pursue Truth

“A man may imagine things that are false, but he can only understand things that are true, for if the things be false, the apprehension of them is not understanding.”

We must pursue “truth!” There’s an anonymous quote that goes, “The truth is heavy, therefore few care to carry it.” Be one of those few who pursue truth both night and day. Blaise Pascal said, “Once your soul has been enlarged by truth, it can never return to its original size.”

