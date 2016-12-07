5 amazing businesses created with the help of fast broadband



Enabling access to new markets, creating opportunity to reduce costs and drive innovation, as well as gaining competitive edge on the global stage. The nbn™ network is Australia’s new landline phone and internet network, designed to support future economic and social growth.

Picture: Netflix

High speed internet has transformed the way we do business, paving the way for innovation and growth, and making processes and communication faster than ever.

It has also created opportunities for companies to transform the business landscape. Some of the world’s biggest companies in the world were born out of the high speed internet revolution. They have taken advantage of it to offer products and services that would have only been a fantasy in just recent past.

Here are some of the biggest businesses that are thriving because of high speed internet.

Netflix

Since it was founded in 1997, Netflix has progressively revolutionised the home entertainment market. Beginning as a mail-based DVD rental service, the company quickly recognised the benefits of monthly subscriptions and eventually got rid of its single rental options.

They even offered subscribers unlimited hiring without shipping or overdue fees. This may explain why the company continued to grow even when interest in DVD and Blu-Ray began to decline. Crucially, they were also quick to spot the benefits offered by a future with high speed internet widely available.

In 2007, Netflix added streaming to its product offering — making it one of the first companies in the market to offer a new way of consuming television for those with a good internet connection, through on demand streaming. The business built to a point where they could take another giant step further in 2013 with the critically acclaimed House of Cards, the first in a literal stream of Netflix Original Series which help to popularise the concept of binge watching.

Almost 20 years after its conception, Netflix is now available to online subscribers in over 190 countries with high speed internet.

Google Maps

Launched in 2005, Google Maps has made travel quicker and more convenient than ever, particularly as global internet speeds have increased and improved. In addition to offering route planning for vehicles, by foot and by public transport, it also provides street view, satellite imagery, panoramic views, business locators and real-time traffic conditions.

The Google Maps API also can also be embedded in third-party websites and users can help expand its mapping services through Google Map Maker. Now anyone with a smartphone can find the most convenient way to their destination — something that would have been a mere fantasy in the not-so-distant past.

Amazon

Considered to be partly responsible for the popularity of online shopping, Amazon was established in 1994 after founder, Jeff Bezos, discovered that the internet was growing at a rate of 2300% a year. Much like the river it was named after, he wanted his online store to be different, and the largest in the world.

Bezos was this year rated the world’s third-richest man and he has a private space exploration company, Blue Origin, which is testing new methods of delivering payloads into space.

From its humble beginnings, Amazon has become one of the most recognisable online retailers in the world, offering almost every product you can think of. As technology has advanced, so has the company, particularly with subsidiaries such as Audible, as well as the introduction of its own subscription service, Amazon Prime.

Beginning as a flat rate delivery service that offered 2 days shipping, high speed internet has allowed Amazon Prime to evolve into a multifaceted media streaming service that offers members unlimited streaming of selected music, films and television shows, as well as cloud storage with Amazon Drive.

Of course, retail is still at the heart of the Amazon business model, which continues to thrive with services such as same-day delivery and allowing consumers to add products to their cart via Twitter with the hashtag #AmazonCart.

Uber

Co-founded by StumbleUpon creator Garrett Camp, Uber was officially launched in 2011 as an app-based booking platform that competed with the methods for booking traditional taxis. Users are able to track their driver, leave reviews and even share rides, all from their mobile devices.

In addition to revolutionising transportation, Uber is also considered to be one of the great facilitators of peer-to-peer transactions that subverted traditional business models. The term Uberisation is sometimes used to describe transactions between clients and service providers that bypass central corporations.

Uber has also embraced the rising popularity of online delivery systems by offering services such as UberFRESH and UberEATS. Locally, Uber has even partnered with Australian businesses in the past to deliver ice cream, kittens and puppies to CBD offices.

Atlassian

Founded in Sydney in 2002, Atlassian’s substantial body of products is aimed at software development and collaboration. Its client base is a roll-call of some of the world’s biggest names, from NASA to Facebook to Cisco and the BBC. The company famously launched with no sales force — instead publishing their products and pricing on their website, offering discounts only to charities, academic organisations and open source projects.

From their very first product, Jira, which allows product building from the planning stages through the release and reporting, Atlassian has sought to make products that allow teams to create and be more productive through streamlined processes, task distribution and file sharing.

Atlassian’s own messenger service, HipChat, aims to modernise and simplify team communication. In addition to message delivery, it enables file and screen sharing and video calls.

Atlassian isn’t the only Australian business to reinvent the work space through high speed internet. Melbourne based company, Sample Room, have used the nbn™ network to service the fashion industry online.

This one-stop pre-production studio conducts consultations with clients all over the world and even offers fittings over Skype. Both of these companies prove that Australia is building new and innovative businesses thanks to fast internet such as the services offered over the nbn™ network.

This article was proudly sponsored by the nbn™ network

