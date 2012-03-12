5 Fantastic Hotels That Are For Grownups Only

Photo: Oyster.com

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.Some hotels aren’t interested in catering to the baby-toting crowd, and we’re totally OK with that. In fact, we think it’s quite sexy that some resorts require their guests to be above the age of 18 — at least you know there’s no pee in the pool, right? (Well, let’s just assume.)



Great for couples, empty nesters, or groups of friends looking for a quieter getaway, these five amazing adults-only vacations are sure to make even the lifelong 17-year-old in you crawl back into his bedroom for good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.