5 Fantastic Hotels That Are For Grownups Only

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.Some hotels aren’t interested in catering to the baby-toting crowd, and we’re totally OK with that. In fact, we think it’s quite sexy that some resorts require their guests to be above the age of 18 — at least you know there’s no pee in the pool, right? (Well, let’s just assume.)
Great for couples, empty nesters, or groups of friends looking for a quieter getaway, these five amazing adults-only vacations are sure to make even the lifelong 17-year-old in you crawl back into his bedroom for good.
Why We Love It: With its sleek, hacienda-style rooms, giant soaking tubs and serene vibe, the Secrets Marquis is ideal for those looking to get some relaxing 'we' time with their significant other. Stressful jobs and the bustle of daily life will feel a world away in the hotel's three pools, oceanfront spa and gorgeous beach.
favourite Adult Feature: You won't have to worry about kids running around -- let alone peeing-- in the hotel's stunning infinity pool overlooking the glittering waters of the San Lucas Bay.
Why We Love It: This romantic, colonial-style property is located right on a postcard-perfect stretch of sand and 11 acres of tropical grounds. The hotel lures couples with its fine dining options overlooking the sea, spacious rooms with plush king beds, and overall elegant atmosphere.
favourite Adult Feature: Sip on a glass of world-class wine while you watch the sun set behind the horizon at the Palm Restaurant.
Why We Love It: This quiet and classy property has 77 oceanfront rooms with dreamy, canopied beds, a gorgeous private beach, a golf course, the best food in all of Ochos Rios, and insanely attentive service. It's low-key and luxurious --the perfect place to indulge, be it in the top-notch spa or on a lounger by the pool, or perhaps just with your other half.
favourite Adult Feature: The Scents of Love Couples Massage, as cheesy as it may sound, is an aromatherapy treatment given in a private cabana on the beach. It's a serious stress melter.
Why We Love It: Dozens of daily activities, a world-class spa, seven pools, nine restaurants, 11 bars, a yoga and Pilates studio, contemporary rooms with upscale amenities, and private terraces with day beds… What's not to love about this hotel?
favourite Adult Feature: Every room features a private, round Jacuzzi with both indoor and outdoor access -- sexy and different. We like.
Why We Love It: This luxurious hotel is nestled in 30 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds that meet four private beaches, and features a spectacular spa, an acclaimed restaurant, a current lap pool, and airy rooms with beach-y décor that will set you in standby mode as soon as you set foot in them.
favourite Adult Feature: No need to sit on a beach and watch kids make sand castles: The hotel's private marina is operated by a company that offers boats for rent, day sailors and trips to impressive shipwrecks.
