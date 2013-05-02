Firefighters Battling Massive Fire In The Bronx

Firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire in a garage in the Bronx, NBC reports.



The blaze broke out at 6:15 a.m. on 225th Street in the neighbourhood of Wakefield and escalated to a fifth alarm by 7:30 a.m. Flames and heavy smoke can be seen for miles.

Fire officials say they don’t know what was inside the garage.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come as information becomes available.

U/D Bronx: The No 2 and No 5 trains are bypassing the 225 St station due to the 5 Alarm fire. twitter.com/NYScanner/stat…

— NY Scanner (@NYScanner) May 2, 2013

INCREDIBLE ARIEL PHOTO OF #BRONX 5 ALARM FIRE – 685 E 225 St & White Plains Rd – @news12chopper #Wakefield twitter.com/Breaking911/st… — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 2, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.