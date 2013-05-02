Firefighters Battling Massive Fire In The Bronx

Michael Kelley

Firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire in a garage in the Bronx, NBC reports.

The blaze broke out at 6:15 a.m. on 225th Street in the neighbourhood of Wakefield and escalated to a fifth alarm by 7:30 a.m. Flames and heavy smoke can be seen for miles.

Fire officials say they don’t know what was inside the garage.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come as information becomes available.

